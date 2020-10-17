CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people took to the Loop on Saturday for a Women’s March, carrying signs and making sure their voices were heard.
Organizers said women around the country were bearing the brunt of multiple crises, including “the COVID-19 pandemic, white supremacy and nationalism, an ever-deepening economic disaster, a worsening climate crisis, and a family/domestic care crisis. From Chicago to Buffalo Grove to Oswego, women are rising up to demand a new government of, by, and for the people.”
Women also marched in the suburbs and in other cities across the U.S., urging Americans to cast their ballots.
Many in the marches around the country voiced opposition to President Donald Trump’s conservative U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The annual Women’s March started the day after President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.