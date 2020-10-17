CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 2,521 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 31 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 145,977 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,685.
Saturday’s numbers included approximately 100 tests whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue earlier in the week and reflect results from 34,320 tests, the highest number submitted in a single day, said the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 233 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far 1,545,927 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,532,949 on Friday. The state has received a total of 2,485,506 tests, including repeat tests, since Feb. 26.