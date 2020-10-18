CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire in the South Chicago neighborhood forced three adults and four children from their home this weekend.
On Sunday night, police said arson was suspected.
The fire broke out in a house at 8340 S. Colfax Ave. near around 9 p.m. Saturday.
One of the residents told CBS 2 she was home with her mother, her sister, and her sister’s kids when the fire broke out.
While the seven of them escaped the flames and smoke, the family dogs died.
The woman’s mother was taken to South Shore Hospital with smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.
The Fire Department has not confirmed the cause.