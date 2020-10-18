CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re planning to register to vote online, time is running out.

The deadline is midnight Sunday night.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack took a look Sunday at how many people have already registered, and voted, this election season.

As of midday Friday, an Illinois State Board of Elections representative said 260,000 people have voted early in person in Illinois.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners told CBS 2 that 78,984 of the votes were cast since the 51 voting sites opened in Chicago this month.

So far, 8.23 million people have registered to vote in Illinois, and if you have not done so, you had better act fast. Again, online voter registration ends when the clock strikes midnight Sunday night.

If you miss the deadline, you can still register and vote in person on Election Day.

Voters we spoke to at the Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. said they wanted to avoid ong lines or any issues that may arise come Nov. 3.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly important for people to exercise their right to vote early,” said Sheila Vedi. “I think we are looking at this as an election that could be challenged in the courts, so it felt really important to ensure that my vote was cast and that it was going to be counted.”

“I wanted to avoid any problems on Election Day. I want to make sure my vote got counted,” said James Ryan. “I didn’t have a problem necessarily voting by mail, but I just like coming in and physically doing it myself.”

While there is still plenty of time to cast your ballot early, you once again only have through 11:59 p.m. Sunday for online voter registration.

