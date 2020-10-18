EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University has moved to remote learning, after several new positive COVID-19 cases were reported among full-time students.

Full-time MBA students at Kellogg have also been placed under a stay-at-home order.

The school made the announcement on Friday evening. In a letter to students, Kellogg School Dean Francesca Cornelli wrote that contact tracing showed more than 50 Kellogg students had been linked to multiple large gatherings that happened last weekend.

Thus, Kellogg classes for full-time MBA students are going remote for two weeks, beginning this coming Monday and continuing through — and including — Friday, Oct. 30.

The COVID-19 Response Team at Northwestern is also working closely with those who are impacted — implementing testing, contact tracing, and quarantines.

The extent of the problem became evident Friday afternoon, Cornelli wrote. Between Thursday and Friday, four more Kellogg students tested positive for COVID-19, and some were traced to the aforementioned social gatherings.

All full-time Kellogg MBA students have also been ordered to obey stay-at-home directive, which began at 10 p.m. Friday and will continue until Friday, Oct. 30.

“Similar to the Illinois stay-at-home order issued in April, we expect you to avoid all but essential activities, such as going to the grocery store or doctor, or individual outdoor exercise. This also means no formal or informal social gatherings of any kind are permitted,” Cornelli wrote. “Any violation of this directive can be grounds for disciplinary action, which could include suspension. Similarly, any students who have been identified through contact tracing will be self-quarantining during this time.”

Courses at the Kellogg Weiboldt Hall on the Chicago Northwestern campus in Streeterville will continue. Wieboldt Hall serves evening and weekend students.

Evening and weekend, EMBA, MSMS, and Ph.D. students are not required to observe the stay-at-home order.

“We are disappointed that we had to make this decision. As you know, our objective was always to stay hybrid in our Full-Time MBA program until the Thanksgiving holiday. This is a reminder of how important individual actions are in allowing us to achieve our goals and how quickly this virus can spread,” Cornelli wrote. “Our ability to return to the hybrid format will depend on many factors, including case and quarantine levels and University and City of Evanston guidelines, as well as individual behavioral actions to help limit spread in our community.”

