CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Chicago and statewide, and many restaurants struggling to survive, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday reminded Chicagoans about the importance of wearing masks.
The mayor tweeted out a video on Sunday as part of a new mask-up campaign.
Wear a mask—it's the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself and others. When you're not eating or drinking at a restaurant, make sure to keep it on to help keep our favorite restaurants open and safe. 😷 pic.twitter.com/HBxyKmGCSf
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 18, 2020
The video emphasized the cultural importance of restaurants and what they mean to the city.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” a voiceover announcer says. “Let’s keep it that way.”
