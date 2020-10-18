CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned the public of two robberies that happened 10 minutes apart last week in the North Center neighborhood.
The robberies both happened in the broad daylight of the early afternoon this past Tuesday, police said.
In each incident, the assailants came up to a lone woman on the public way and demanded property by threatening force, police said. After taking the victims’ property, the men got into a vehicle and fled, police said.
One of the robberies happened at 1:09 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Patterson Avenue, the other at 1:19 p.m. around the corner and barely a block away in the 3700 block of North Wolcott Avenue.
The suspects were described as African-American men between 25 and 30 years old, standing 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 5 inches tall, with dark complexions. The vehicle was only described as a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
