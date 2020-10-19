CHICAGO (CBS)– Al’s Shoe Service, the family owned business in Mount Prospect, found a faithful new path to keep going after being in jeopardy of closing after 83 years in business.

CBS 2 first reported on the business back in April when the pandemic left no shoes to fix.

But then an idea kept the business going. Making crosses out of the soles of shoes instead. An idea, from Angela and Alexandria, the daughters of Larry De Angelo.

Crosses like these are cherished gifts he gave to his girls as kids.

Since posting the crosses for sale around six months ago, orders are still coming in from both near and far, each handmade by Larry.

Alexandria quit her job to help out her sister and dad in the store.

“To be able to come in here and be side-by-side with them is more than a gift than I could have ever asked, for more memory,” Alexandria said. Something I know I’m going to cherish forever, I’m proud of him.”

The trio has now expanded, not only making cross necklaces, but also rosaries, keychains and bracelets, including one for breast cancer awareness month.

“It’s about spreading the love and spreading the hope in the faith that this too shall pass,” Angela said.

For Larry it’s a labor of love, he says comes with the message.

“We just want to promote goodness and and happiness for everyone in the world,” Larry said.

The machine Larry is using to make the crosses dates back to the 1940s. His father started using it before Larry was born.

The Cobbler Crosses start at $23 dollars. For more information check out Al’s Shoe Service’s Facebook Page.

