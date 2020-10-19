CHICAGO (CBS) — A mid-level disturbance was bringing snow to Iowa on Monday and was spreading a rain/snow mix to the Rockford area, where grassy accumulations are possible.
For the Chicago area, cold rain will persist through the evening with temps running a good 15 degrees colder than normal.
The low for Monday night is 41.
It will be cloudy and breezy on Tuesday with a high of 55, and with rain after dark into early Wednesday morning. The high for Wednesday is 59.
A warm front Thursday will take temperatures into the lower 70s. But cold weather returns this weekend.