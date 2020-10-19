CHICAGO (CBS)– CVS Health is hiring 15,000 new workers nationwide, including 250 employees to the Chicagoland area.
CVS said as they are bracing for an influx of customers during the peak of flu season at the same time of the second wave of COVID-19.
Most of local positions would be based at CVS Health’s Mt. Prospect hub.
The additional staff would also support COVID-19 testing efforts at drive-thru testing locations. New roles will be for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians. Additional roles the company’s recruiting for locally include pharmacists, nurse practitioners and call center representatives.
Anyone interested can go to cvs.jobs to apply.
MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO
- Voting Super Site For Suburban Cook County To Open At Union Station
- Man Shot While Accompanying DoorDash Driver Says Company Showed No Concern
- Remote Learning Makes Abuse Harder To Spot, Says Chicago Public Schools CEO