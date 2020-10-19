DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into the front window of a furniture rental store Sunday night.

Chicago police said, just before 10:30 p.m., a man was driving a Honda down Lake Shore Drive, when he hits the store in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive near Illinois Street.

After crashing, the man fled the scene and left his car behind.

Police said they have not caught him yet.

No injuries were reported.

