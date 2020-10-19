CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was on the scene at Trump Tower Sunday evening in Monday morning after a man suspended himself from a landing at Trump Tower and threatened suicide.

Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the situation was “resolved peacefully” and the suspect is in custody after nearly 13 hours of negotiation. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: Situation resolved peacefully by Negotiators. Suspect in custody. No injuries. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 19, 2020

Ahern said the man was suspended from a landing at the 16th floor of the skyscraper, at 401 N. Wabash Ave.

At 5:27 p.m., Chicago Police officers and a SWAT team, as well as Fire Department personnel, were called for a man threatening suicide from the landing.

A social media video appeared to show the man saying he wanted to talk with President Donald Trump.

SWAT negotiators were at the scene trying to talk with the man Sunday night, and were still at it as of the 10 p.m. hour.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported the man was dangling from a rope. He appeared to be wearing a climbing harness in the social media video.

#BREAKING Man dangling from rope on 16th floor of Trump Tower, threatening suicide. @Chicago_Police negotiating right now…going on more than an hour. Crowds gathering around on Wabash. Street closed. I’m working to learn more. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7DyYEEmBPl — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) October 19, 2020

Other Twitter users documented the standoff on video.

Crowds gathered on Wabash Avenue and the street was closed during the negotiations.

As of 11 p.m., five and a half hours after the standoff started, the man was still dangling from Trump Tower and the negotiations continued.