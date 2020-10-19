DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and finding you new job opportunities right now.

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring employees to work at the Chicago International Military Service Center.

Openings include mail handler assistants and postal support employees, with hourly wages of up to $18 dollars per hour.

Application are due Tuesday. There are also several other positions open at various postal locations in Illinois.

