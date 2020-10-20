CHICAGO (CBS) — Fans of the Chicago Bears are among the biggest complainers in the National Football League, a new study has found.
Their most common gripe? “Bad officiating.”
The Bears rank No. 4 on the fan complaints list, behind Dallas, New England and Buffalo and just ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles.
From September 22 to October 8, 2020, online gaming site MIBETS surveyed 5,103 people to determine which NFL players, coaches and fanbases complain the most. 57% of respondents were male and 43% were female. The average age of respondents was 36 years old.
The survey didn’t stop there. The Bears also have the fifth-most-complaining quarterback in Nick Foles. Coach Matt Nagy ranks No. 4 among complaining coaches. The team is well represented, to say the least. However, the Bears have nothing on the New England Patriots, the biggest whiners in all of football. The fans rank No. 2, their coach Bill Belichick ranks No. 1 and their ex-quarterback (Tom Brady) and current QB Cam Newton rank No. 1 and No. 2, the survey found.