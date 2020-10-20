CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers move in Tuesday evening with our next weather maker.
This disturbance will pull in plenty of low-level moisture. Poor visibility is possible with lingering mist and fog overnight.
The low for Tuesday night is 48.
On Wednesday, look for a cloudy start and then some afternoon sun, with a high of 60. On Thursday, it will be windy and warm with a high of 75 after early-morning storms.
On Friday, expect rain and thunderstorms again, with a morning high of 62 and falling temperatures throughout the day.