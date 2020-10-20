DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers move in Tuesday evening with our next weather maker.

This disturbance will pull in plenty of low-level moisture. Poor visibility is possible with lingering mist and fog overnight.

8 p.m. Tuesday: 10.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Tuesday night is 48.

Tonight: 10.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, look for a cloudy start and then some afternoon sun, with a high of 60. On Thursday, it will be windy and warm with a high of 75 after early-morning storms.

Tomorrow's Planner: 10.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, expect rain and thunderstorms again, with a morning high of 62 and falling temperatures throughout the day.

7-Day: 10.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist