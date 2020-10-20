FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A small plane crashed along Route 394 in the south suburbs late Tuesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police were called at 5:09 p.m. to the ramp to westbound Lincoln Highway from southbound Route 394 for a one-unit small plane crash.
For unknown reasons, the pilot crashed onto the ramp, state police said. The plane landed in the wooded area to the right.
The pilot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Southbound Route 394 was blocked between Glenwood-Dyer Road and U.S. 30 following the crash.