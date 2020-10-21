CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was beaten and robbed Wednesday morning at a Red Line stop on the Near North Side.
Police said a 44-year-old man was walking near the Clark/Division stop around 6:10 a.m., when two men approached him from behind, shoved him to the ground, and punched him several times in the face.
The attackers stole his personal belongings and ran away, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for facial swelling and bleeding.
Police did not have a description of the robbers. No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area Three detectives were investigating.