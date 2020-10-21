WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — Officers in Waukegan shot and killed a man and shot and wounded a woman late Tuesday night, after police say their car began reversing in the officers’ direction.

At 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, a Waukegan police officer was investigating a vehicle with two people inside at Liberty and Oak streets, police said. Police did not specify anything further about the investigation.

While the officer was investigating, the driver of the car drove off, police said.

Moments later, another officer spotted the car near Martin Luther King Jr. and South avenues. While that second officer was out of his vehicle approaching the suspect car, it began to reverse, police said.

The officer fired his semi-automatic pistol and struck both the driver and passenger. The passenger, a man in his late teens from Waukegan, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver, a woman in her 20s from Waukegan, was hospitalized with serious injuries but was expected to recover, police said.

Police said no firearm was recovered from the fleeing vehicle.

The Illinois State Police are investigating, police said.

