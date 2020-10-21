FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed along Route 394 in the south suburbs late Tuesday afternoon.
As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Illinois State Police were called at 5:09 p.m. to the ramp to westbound Lincoln Highway from southbound Route 394 for a one-unit small plane crash.
For unknown reasons, the pilot crashed onto the ramp, state police said. The plane landed in the wooded area to the right, and was seen sitting there late Tuesday with a damaged tail.
The pilot was airlifted from the scene and taken to a local hospital. The pilot, identified as 70-year-old Lawrence Jagmin from Frankfort, later died at the hospital, Illinois State Police confirmed Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Glasair III plane first hit a light pole and then a vehicle on the ground before coming to rest in the embankment.
There was no word late Tuesday if the driver of the car hit by the plane was hurt or if anyone else on the ground was injured.
Southbound Route 394 was blocked between Glenwood-Dyer Road and U.S. 30 following the crash. The ramps between 394 and Lincoln Highway remained closed late Tuesday night.
It was not clear late Tuesday where the small-engine plane took off from, or where it was headed.
The FAA will investigate, while the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident. As it continued to rain late Tuesday, weather will certainly be looked at as a possible factor in the crash.