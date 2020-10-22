CHICAGO (CBS)– Is your job search wearing you down?
Through this job crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week the focus is combatting and avoiding the job search burnout.
“Just let yourself have a bad day, take a day off, do what you need to do to recharge,” Lynee alves, president of interview like an expert, said. “Find those tools and resources whether it be just breathing or meditation that can help you re-center yourself.”
Alves says job searches are taking much longer in the pandemic, so she’s working with her clients on avoiding burnout. For one of her clients, finding a job took 10 months and she finally landed a good position, with better pay.
“She said that staying positive and making sure she had the right attitude throughout her search was absolutely an advantage for her and helped her land that job,” Alves said.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- After Seeing 10-Year-Old Son On News Vandalizing West Pullman Seniors’ Building, Mom Brings Him Right Back To Apologize
- Two Milwaukee Women Suspected Of Drugging, Stealing $85,000 From Chicago Men
- Support Grows For Man With Special Needs Fired From Jewel-Osco Following Incident With Customer He Says Bullied Him