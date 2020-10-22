CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — When the Franczak family of Crown Point, Indiana loaded up the family roadster to Sevierville, Tennessee, they planned a little family getaway.

But then, that family roadster caught the eye of… drumroll please…

A black bear.

The Franczaks’ Great Smoky Mountain admirer opened one of the doors to their Nissan. They tried to scare the bear off by yelling, “Roar! Roar! Roar!”

That, unfortunately did not work. Undeterred, the bear went right on as if the sport-utility vehicle were made of peanut butter itself.

The family said, “Go! Go! Go!”

So the bear went… to the other side of the SUV.

It was the Franczak family vacation for grandma’s birthday.

“One of our bucket list things was to see a bear,” said dad Brian Franczak.

But this was not what they had in mind.

“I just screamed, ‘Oh my God! The bear is here! The bear is in the driveway,’” said mom Carly Franczak.

“I was at go-carts racing and my grandpa got a call about that there’s a bear in their car,” said daughter Olivia Franczak, “and we couldn’t believe it at first. We thought my uncle got dressed up as a bear and went into the car.”

“Everybody’s OK,” Brian Franczak added.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards is no mammologist, but the Franczak family’s encounter probably wasn’t a master class in bear intractions.

“You should probably read up on how to use bear spray prior to a bear encounter,” Brian Franczak said.

But what trip could be more memorable than the trip when there was a bear in mom and dad’s car.