CHICAGO (CBS)– A plane slid off the runway overnight at the Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling.
Fire crews were called before just midnight to be on standby for a plane in distress. When the plane landed, it slid off the runway and hit a fence, causing the wing to strike a pole. This caused aviation fuel to leak.
LIVE in Wheeling this morning after a plane slid off the runway at @PWKChiexec overnight. What we’ve learned so far- coming up at 5 a.m. on @cbschicago. pic.twitter.com/3jo8hHQQoC
— Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) October 22, 2020
There were two pilots and seven passengers on the plane. No one was injured.
The cause of the incident is not known at this time, but heavy rain may have played a role.
