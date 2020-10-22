DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Executive Airport, Meredith Barack, Plane, Wheeling

CHICAGO (CBS)– A plane slid off the runway overnight at the Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling.

Fire crews were called before just midnight to be on standby for a plane in distress. When the plane landed, it slid off the runway and hit a fence, causing the wing to strike a pole. This caused aviation fuel to leak.

There were two pilots and seven passengers on the plane. No one was injured.

The cause of the incident is not known at this time, but heavy rain may have played a role.

Also From CBS Chicago: