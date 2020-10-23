CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 30s was in critical condition Friday afternoon, after Chicago police shot him during an “armed encounter” in the Little Village neighborhood, as officers were responding to a report of shots fired. Police did not say if the man fired at officers.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 26th and Ridgeway.

Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire near 24th and Hamlin, when they spotted a gray Ford Focus fleeing the scene.

Officers tried to stop the car, which crashed into a pole while pulling into a nearby alley. McDermott said the driver, who was armed, got out of the car and fled east on 26th Street.

As officers gave chase, McDermott said they got into an “armed encounter” with the driver, and shot him. Police and Fire Department officials said the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said how many officers were involved in the chase, or how many officers fired their weapons.