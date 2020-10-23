CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 30s was in critical condition Friday afternoon, after Chicago police shot him during an “armed encounter” in the Little Village neighborhood, as officers were responding to a report of shots fired. Police did not say if the man fired at officers.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 26th and Ridgeway.
Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire near 24th and Hamlin, when they spotted a gray Ford Focus fleeing the scene.
Officers tried to stop the car, which crashed into a pole while pulling into a nearby alley. McDermott said the driver, who was armed, got out of the car and fled east on 26th Street.
As officers gave chase, McDermott said they got into an “armed encounter” with the driver, and shot him. Police and Fire Department officials said the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not said how many officers were involved in the chase, or how many officers fired their weapons.
Offender’s firearms recovered from scene. Investigation continues. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/baTZ1DK3aG
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 23, 2020
McDermott did not answer when asked if the man who was shot had fired at police, but he said officers recovered two weapons — a revolver found at the site where the man was shot, and a semiautomatic handgun found in the back seat of the car. A second person who was in the car at the time has been taken into custody.
Meantime, a person who had been shot at 24th and Hamlin was taken to a hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head, according to McDermott.
Detectives were gathering evidence in the area, trying to locate potential witnesses, and checking for any surveillance video. McDermott said body camera footage from the officers involved will be turned over to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the officers’ use of force.
The officers involved are being placed on routine 30 days’ administrative leave as COPA investigates.