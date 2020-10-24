CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were called to former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s home for a domestic incident Friday night, sources tell CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.
Police confirm that around 9:30 p.m. there was a call for service regarding the incident in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place, and a victim refused medical attention. Police did not provide an exact address, but sources tell Edwards the incident was at Johnson’s home.
There was a domestic incident overnight at Fmr. Supt. Eddie Jonhson's. First reported by @SPOTNEWSonIG, per @CWBChicago.
Police, I’m told, still unable to locate / speak to Mr. Johnson. Pic below of response, per source. pic.twitter.com/rGGMTNvO3S
— Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) October 24, 2020
According to police sources, Johnson’s wife called police and told responding officers that Johnson pushed her. Sources say Johnson left the home before police arrived.
There were no arrests, and the incident is still under investigation.
HAPPENING NOW: I just spoke to former supt. Eddie Johnson outside his home. He was with his wife and tells me, “We had a disagreement. We are fine.” @cbschicago https://t.co/iscMQa0l89
— Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) October 24, 2020
CBS 2’s Meredith Barack spoke with Johnson outside his home Saturday. Johnson told her, “We had a disagreement. We are fine.”