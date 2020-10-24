DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were called to former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s home for a domestic incident Friday night, sources tell CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

Police confirm that around 9:30 p.m. there was a call for service regarding the incident in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place, and a victim refused medical attention. Police did not provide an exact address, but sources tell Edwards the incident was at Johnson’s home.

According to police sources, Johnson’s wife called police and told responding officers that Johnson pushed her. Sources say Johnson left the home before police arrived.

There were no arrests, and the incident is still under investigation.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack spoke with Johnson outside his home Saturday. Johnson told her, “We had a disagreement. We are fine.”