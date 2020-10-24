CHICAGO (CBS) — Filming for “The Batman continues in Chicago this weekend. Overnight Friday film crews were spotted on LaSalle Street filming a car sequence with a drone.
This is the second weekend of shooting for the film in Chicago, as the Windy City gets transformed into Gotham City.
RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Movie Films Overnight In Chicago’s Loop
Some excited fans came out to watch from a distance, eager to see the Hollywood process at work.
“It’s cool to kind of think how they’re going to piece it together,” said student filmmaker Logan Oskey. “Some of these buildings in the strip that we’re on they used in ‘The Dark Knight,’ so that’s really cool.”
The new movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, is set to release in 2022.