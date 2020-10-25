CHICAGO (CBS) — A vigil will be held Saturday for Marcellis Stinnette, the 19-year-old shot and killed by a Waukegan police officer. The vigil comes two days after police fired the officer, but protesters say that is not enough.
Demonstrators also held a protest Saturday. They are calling for police to release body camera footage of the shooting that happened Tuesday night.
Stinnette and his girlfriend were in a car when an officer shot into the vehicle during a traffic stop. Stinnette was killed, and his girlfriend was injured.
The officer says the car was backing into him.
According to a release, the officer was terminated for “multiple policy and procedure violations.”
The Lake County state’s attorney has asked the Department of Justice to step in.