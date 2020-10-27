CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire damaged a restaurant in Hazel Crest Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the fire at Mae’s Que House after witnesses saw smoke and flames coming from the roof around 11 p.m. The business was closed for the night, so no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The owners of the family-run restaurant said business actually had been going well, and even improved during the pandemic due to strong support from the community.
CBS 2 spoke to Lamar Cato, who tells us the restaurant was named after his mother-in-law.
“It’s what she dreamed of doing, what I dreamed of doing, my brother-in-law dreamed of doing, to own our own business, to own our own restaurant and now it’s up in smoke,” Cato said.
Cato promised they are going to find a way to reopen to serve customers.