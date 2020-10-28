CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that another region of Illinois — Lake and McHenry counties — will undergo tougher COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday, including a ban on indoor dining and bar service. Meantime, the governor is sticking by his plan for the same restrictions in the city of Chicago, despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot urging him to reconsider.

“We have now a COVID storm that’s hit the entire country, frankly. I think there’s nobody that could turn on a television set and watch news without seeing that it’s happening everywhere, and it’s happening across the state of Illinois. Chicago hasn’t been immune from that,” Pritzker said Wednesday.

Pritzker said he’s willing to listen to Lightfoot about her concerns over his order for a ban on indoor dining and bar service in Chicago, amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but he insisted he will move forward with the tougher restrictions for the city on Friday.

“I always am open to talking to the mayor. In this regard, as you know, we created a resurgence mitigation plan. We put it out there for everybody to see in July. We followed it when regions have … risen above the metrics that we set,” Pritzker said Wednesday morning. “That’s how the system works and it has worked well region to region. So it will work well for the city of Chicago.”

On Tuesday, Pritzker announced he would be ordering extra virus mitigations in Chicago starting Friday, prohibiting indoor service at bars and restaurants, and lowering capacity limits for public gatherings, citing increasing positivity rates and hospitalizations for COVID patients.

Wednesday morning, the governor announced additional COVID restrictions for Region 9 (Lake and McHenry counties) will begin on Saturday, after their average positivity rate surpassed 8% for three days in a row. The enhanced mitigations include halting indoor service at bars and restaurants; lower limits on gathering sizes; shutting down party buses; and requiring bars, restaurants, and casinos to close at 11 p.m.

With the addition of Lake and McHenry counties, eight of the state’s 11 regions will be under enhanced virus mitigations as of Saturday.

Hours after Pritzker announced the new mitigations for Chicago, in an interview on the PBS News Hour, Lightfoot said she was “very concerned” about the governor’s order, and would try to convince him to change his mind.

“Our restaurant industry, our bars, our gyms, indoor spaces – if the governor’s order goes into effect, it’s really effectively shutting down a significant portion of our economy at a time when those same businesses are really hanging on by a thread,” Lightfoot told PBS News Hour host Judy Woodruff. “So we’re going to continue our engagement with the governor and his team, but it’s not looking good, and if we can’t convince them that some other metrics should apply, then the shutdown, unfortunately, is going to take effect starting on Friday by state order.”

However, Pritzker on Wednesday said the metrics used to determine if a region of the state will face stricter mitigations have been in place for months, and have worked. The governor noted two regions of Illinois — the Metro East area and Will and Kane County — were under the same added mitigations for a few weeks earlier this year, and were able to get their infection rates back down, and he expects Chicago will be able to do the same. Tougher restrictions are being reinstated in both those regions this week, after their COVID numbers started to rise again.

“Everything is a balance here, but I set out metrics for the state, for each region in the state. They’re the same across the board. When you trip those metrics – meaning that we have more and more people getting sick or more and more people going into the hospital – it’s time for us to take action, and we’ve done that region after region, and it’s worked,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he is in regular communication with Lightfoot, and expects to speak to her on Wednesday, but he said he does not plan to change his order for more restrictions for Chicago.

“We all want to get to the same place where everybody is healthy and safe, and we’re doing everything we can to fight this virus off, and that will be the conversation today, no doubt,” Pritzker said. “But again, I’ve set metrics and put them in place. They’re going to remain in place.”

Lightfoot has said she’s concerned the new restrictions are not “reaching the right people.”

“The truth is that where we’re the greatest challenges is in people’s homes – in social settings that are not public. That’s harder to regulate,” the mayor said Tuesday.

Pritzker said, while he agreed spread within households and at private gatherings are now a greater source of transmission in Illinois, but he said bars and restaurants still remain a significant source of spread.

“Let me be clear, bars and restaurants are phenomenal small businesspeople who have built these things up over years, and more than anybody else in this state, I want to keep our businesses thriving. The virus, unfortunately, doesn’t know any boundaries. The virus doesn’t know the difference between one type of business or another, other than it seeks out the greatest area for transmission, and then looks for hosts,” he said.

Asked if there’s any chance he’ll modify his order for tougher restrictions for Chicago, Pritzker said, “we’re always looking to learn, to make adjustments along the way when the science demands it.”

“So I’ll follow what the experts, what the scientists, what the doctors are telling us about how we can open things up safely,” the governor said.

The governor said, to help small restaurants and bars survive, they are being given priority for the state’s Business Interruption Grants, which are available to small businesses still struggling during the pandemic.

Pritzker said, so far, approximately 1,900 restaurants and taverns statewide have received a total of approximately $33 million in grants; including 630 businesses in Chicago, which have received a combined $11 million.

The governor said $220 million in Business Interruption Grants are still available. However, he said Congress also needs to step up to provide financial aid for small businesses that are struggling to survive during the pandemic.

“We need more help to keep people from having to fold their businesses. We need more help for individuals in the state of Illinois, many of whom have lost their jobs,” he said. “We need help from the federal government, just like big businesses already got help. It’s time for the federal government to step in and help taverns and restaurants and small businesses. We need another round for them from the federal government.”