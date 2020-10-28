CHICAGO (CBS)– A decked out house in Milwaukee is ready for Halloween with a massive Ghostbusters display.
All of the favorite 80s movie classic characters are on display.
The owners of the Halloween display say it reminds people of their childhood, “especially the 80s kids.” The owner told CBS 2 the house is inspiring parents to introduce the movie to their kids.
The elaborate display is raising money for charity.
