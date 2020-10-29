CHICAGO (CBS) — We continue to hear from people who are desperate for help, but who are just stuck waiting for a callback from the state’s unemployment office – in one case for six weeks.

We dug deeper, and with new documents in hand, CBS 2’s Tara Molina on Thursday night had an inside look at how well the Illinois Department of Employment Security call center is actually operating.

Molina talked to a couple both dealing with unemployment fraud, and both dealing with long waits for help putting an end to it. Now, we have a better idea of why.

“Someone filed on our behalf, and that’s been frightening,” said Gary.

Husband and wife Gary and Nancy are both dealing with fraudulent unemployment claims. They are also both dealing with the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s callback-only model.

“It would be, of course, nice to have the option of waiting on hold for those that are able to do so,” Gary said.

Instead, they are stuck in the state’s queue waiting – glued to the phone. It took almost 6six weeks for Gary to get a callback.

“Five and half weeks later, they called back,” he said.

Nancy is still waiting.

“A lot can happen in five weeks,” she said. “More fraud can happen.”

We’ve heard constant complaints since the callback-only model first debuted in July from people who say its failing.

We wanted to know why.

Several public records requests later, we broke that information down, and now we have a clearer picture.

The first day the callback model debuted, IDES call-takers handled about one third of the number of the calls they did the day before – 2,086 compared with 6,025.

And we found it took almost a month for the callback system to handle as many calls as call-takers were before it debuted – with the average weekly handling call more than doubling from 7.9 minutes in June to 23 minutes in October.

We learned there is an that the average percentage of the time that call agents are “not ready.” At one point in September, that was 24 percent of the time.

And finally, we found that while call-takers were added over the summer, those numbers dipped this month, with fewer call-takers working in October than September.

Molina brought all of this back to the state, and sent a request to the spokeswoman for IDES last night. On Thursday, she called to say they need more time to go through the information provided to us.

So now, we’re waiting.

When they get back to Molina, we will update this story.

