CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox has named Tony La Russa as the team’s new manager.

According to the team, La Russa, signed a multiyear contract with the White Sox.

“We are extremely excited about the future of this team,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox general manager/senior vice president. “As we showed in 2020, this is a young, talented club that we expect to only grow better and better in the coming years. Adding in a Hall of Fame manager who is recognized as being one of the best in the history of the game, we are a step closer to our goal of bringing White Sox fans another championship.”

Tony La Russa, a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Series champion and a four-time winner of the Manager of the Year Award, has been named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/RKP24rleHP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 29, 2020

The news release said “La Russa and Connie Mack are the only two managers to win World Series titles in three different decades and to win pennants in four decades. La Russa, who was named Manager of the Year in 1983, 1988, 1992 and 2002, is one of only four managers to receive the honor in each league.”

During more than 30 seasons as a manager with the White Sox (1979-86), Oakland Athletics (1986-95) and St. Louis Cardinals (1996-2011), La Russa’s teams have made 14 postseason appearances, won 12 division titles, six pennants and claimed three World Series championships (1989 with Oakland; 2006 and ‘11 with St. Louis.)

As a player, La Russa appeared in 132 major league games over six seasons with the Kansas City Athletics (1963), Oakland Athletics (1968-71), Atlanta Braves (1971) and Chicago Cubs (1973), batting .199 (35-176) with seven RBI. He retired as a player in 1977.

“While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place,” La Russa said. “The on-field talent is amazing, and the front office, led by Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, has done everything necessary to create an atmosphere of long-term success. All of those factors aligned to make this a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to get going as soon as possible by building a coaching staff and getting to work.”

La Russa is 2,728-2,365 (.536) in 5,097 games as a manager and has a 70-58 (.547) record in postseason. His 2,728 career wins rank third all-time in the history of baseball, following Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763). His teams have won 100 or more games four times, topped by 105 victories with the 2004 NL-pennant winning Cardinals.

Also From CBS Chicago: