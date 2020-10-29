DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot in broad daylight in Uptown Thursday afternoon.

The man, who was in his 20s, was walking down the street in the 900 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, near Broadway, when two assailants walked up to him at 2:10 p.m., police said.

At least one of the assailants fired shots and the victim was struck in the chest, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

As of 3:30 p.m., no one was in custody and Area Three detectives were investigating.

