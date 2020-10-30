CHICAGO (CBS)– A family in Jefferson Park is celebrating Halloween this year with a skeleton conga line.
The holiday display has become the talk of the neighborhood.
Lionel Rabb said his daughters came up with the idea and he created the display based off of their illustrations.
The stylish skeletons are wearing fun hats hats and colorful fabrics to make a fashionable, and not-so-spooky, Halloween decoration.
The display has gained attention on social media and Rabb said he is proud of his girls for creating a sense of community not only in their neighborhood, but in the city of Chicago.
