CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be a nice Halloween with seasonable temperatures and sunshine! Breezy winds from the south will gust as high as 35 mph.
Saturday night sees temperatures will be near freezing. Daylight Saving Time ends and we turn back the clocks an hour. There will be clouds build with a late shower, and a full blue moon!
Sunday brings a cold front move through in the predawn hours. It will be quite a different day on Nov. 1 with a high that struggles to reach 40. The normal high is in the mid 50s. It will bring a breezy wind from the northwest that gusts to 40 mph.
Forecast
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. High of 57
Saturday night: Fall back an hour. Chance of a shower late. 35
Sunday: Partly sunny, windy, cold. High of 39