CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases Saturday. Public health officials announced 7,899 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including an additional 46 deaths.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 410,300, including 9,757 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Within the last day laboratories reported 92,636 tests for a total of 7,729,845. As of Friday night 3,228 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 680 were in intensive care and 290 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 7.5%, up from 7.3% Friday.