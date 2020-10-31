CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 3,505 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 46 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 179,358 and the total number of deaths to 4,096, according to the Indiana State Department of Public Health.
Another 236 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 1,699,008 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,684,783 on Friday. A total of 2,910,617 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Martinsville
Morgan County Fairgrounds
1749 Hospital Dr.
Wabash
Wabash Testing Clinic
1360 Manchester Ave.
West Lafayette
White Horse Christian Center
1780 Cumberland Ave.