CHICAGO (CBS) — Leaders of Chicago’s immigrant community on Sunday were pushing to get out the vote with Election Day coming up on Tuesday.
The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights said its mission is crucial.
“Our people are usually overlooked when it comes down to elections,” said Bassem Kawar of the ICIRR. “There is no investment in the immigrant communities or the immigrant vote, and I think this is why our work is so important and so essential.”
The group was out Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood preparing signs and stacks of bilingual election outreach materials.
Volunteers have also been distributing fliers, canvassing at polling locations, and calling voters in neighborhoods in the city and suburbs.
They plan to continue their push until the polls close on Tuesday, and said many in their community plan to vote in person on Election Day.
CBS 2 has partnered with Electionland, a project from the non-profit news organization ProPublica, to track Election Day issues.
If you see an Election Day issues, you can text “vote” to 81380, use WhatsApp at 850-909-8683,try Facebook Messenger at m.me/electionland, or follow Electionland on Twitter.
If you are having trouble voting, Electionland also wants to hear from you.