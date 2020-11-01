CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple residents were displaced early Sunday when a fire swept through an apartment building in East Lakeview.
The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. in the building in the 800 block of West Bradley Place, just off Halsted Street.
The Fire Department said a 2-11 alarm was called for extra resources.
Video posted to the Citizen app showed a column of fire consuming the wooden rear porch structure and also raging inside parts of the building.
Blazing Fire Near Bicycle Factory @CitizenApp
3712 N Halsted St 4:02:49 AM CSThttps://citizen.com/static/scripts/embed.js
The Fire Department said Sunday morning that six residents were displaced. Police had earlier said 40 people were displaced by the fire.
No injuries were reported.