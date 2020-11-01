DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple residents were displaced early Sunday when a fire swept through an apartment building in East Lakeview.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. in the building in the 800 block of West Bradley Place, just off Halsted Street.

The Fire Department said a 2-11 alarm was called for extra resources.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a column of fire consuming the wooden rear porch structure and also raging inside parts of the building.

The Fire Department said Sunday morning that six residents were displaced. Police had earlier said 40 people were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.