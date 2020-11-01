CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 26 people had been shot this Halloween weekend in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon, and three of them had died.

The incidents included a mass shooting in Morgan Park late Friday that left one man dead and three others in critical condition.

Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, police said someone went inside the home at 116th Street and Vincennes Avenue and opened fire.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head, according to police. That man, identified as James Patterson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The three who were shot were all in critical condition. Those include a 27-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy.

At 7:06 p.m. on Halloween Saturday, a 57-year-old man was in a car parked in the 3300 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up behind him and someone inside took out a gun and fired, police said.

The victim was shot in the head, wound, and left arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the man, Kenneth Burks, was pronounced dead.

At 8:26 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was outside a home in the 2200 block of East 68th Street in the South Shore neighborhood when two assailants came up and shot him, police said. The man, whose identity had not been released Sunday, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In Englewood on Friday evening, police say a man was shot and wounded after he refused to give another man a ride. That incident happened at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street.

The 51-year-old man was in a car when the other man got right in and demanded a ride, police said. When the driver said no, the assailant shot him in the hand and abdomen, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At 3:02 p.m. Saturday, police found two men with gunshot wounds in a gas station parking lot in the 800 block of East 63rd Street in Woodlawn.

A 43-year-old man had been sot in the right leg and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the right hand, police said. Both were taken to the U of C Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

Three women were shot at a gathering in a home in Englewood early Sunday morning. That incident happened at 2:35 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue.

A fight broke out during the gathering, and a man took out a gun and shot the women. One of the women, 22, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the right thigh. Another woman was shot twice in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, while a third was shot in the left leg and was taken to the U of C in good condition. The other two victims’ ages were not released.