CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday night will clear and turn cold with wind chills in the teens. It will be breezy but not as blustery as winds diminish.
Winds will pick back up Monday with gusts up to 35 mph. A warmer wind direction will bring highs around 50 degrees.
A big warmup follows after that with highs in the 60s most of the week and even flirting with 70 by Friday.
Expect dry weather all week.
Forecast
Sunday night: Clear and cold, breezy but less blustery. Lows in low to mid 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and becoming windy again. Highs near 50.
Extended: Plenty of sunshine in the next several days. High most of the week between 10 and 15 degrees above average.