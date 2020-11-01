CHICAGO (CBS) — One of Chicago’s largest community gardens held an annual cultural tradition this weekend.
The Edna White Community Garden, at 1850 W. Monterey Ave. in the Morgan Park neighborhood, celebrated the Day of the Dead.
People brought photos of their loved ones to place on altars. There were even tributes to some renowned figures, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Organizers said this year’s celebration has a special meaning for many families affected by the coronavirus.
“You know, putting the garden to bed this year, I just started thinking, you know, what a better way to celebrate than to look at fall season and All Saints Day – and just say, let’s come together as a group?” said one woman who was involved in organizing the event.
Visitors also enjoyed food and music.
The Edna White Community Garden also has vegetables, flowers, active beehives, and a food pantry.