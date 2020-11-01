CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University students clashed with police in a protest in downtown Evanston Saturday night.
A few hundred students, nearly all from Northwestern, for an event organized by a group called NU Community Not Cops. It started peacefully, but as the march went on, things changed.
Students shared a video with CBS 2 showing firecrackers used as a smaller group of students came face to face with Evanston police with backup from other local police departments.
The protest at large aims to abolish Northwestern police. They have been marching in support of that effort every day since Oct. 12, but students say a small group of demonstrators Saturday night turned more aggressive, breaking windows downtown, spray painting buildings and launching those fireworks.
Evanston’s police chief says that is when officers moved in.
“With bricks, battering some of our officers. They had shields, so after that it was time to send a message that we’re not going to let people just just come in here and tear up the City of Evanston,” said Chief Demitrous Cook.
Students at the protest say they saw one student taken into custody, and in those heated moments with officers, they believe police may have used pepper spray.
CBS 2 is working to confirm those details with the department.
Last month the president of Northwestern acknowledged these protests by students, saying while the university is always looking to improve its policing, they have no intention to abolish it.