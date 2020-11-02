CHICAGO (CBS) — Election Day is coming up Tuesday, but yes, you still have time to vote early.

The Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. downtown opens for early voting on Monday at 8:30 a.m. Those voters will add to an already-historic turnout.

On Sunday night, the Illinois State Board of Elections updated early voting numbers that shatter previous counts. So far this year, 1.6 million ballots have been cast by mail – compared with 370,000 in 2016.

Combining mail and in-person early voting, the total sat at 1.8 million for the 2016 election in Illinois. But 2020 has seen 3.4 million mail-in and in-person ballots.

And that is not counting one more day of early voting numbers. On Monday, sites around the state will open again.

If you’re unsure where to go, you can find out on the state Board of Elections website.

In Chicago, at least one early voting site is open in each of its 50 wards. You can find a list of them here.

Unfortunately, if you want to vote by mail, it’s too late to apply.

There is still time to send in a mail-n ballot. But it must be postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 3.

At this point, election officials are urging an alternative, telling those with mail-in ballots to bring them to secure drop boxes at voting locations.

If you change your mind and don’t want to cast a mail-in ballot and prefer to vote in person, that is allowed.

You can bring your blank ballot to the polling place, where it must be surrendered.

You can also register to vote at these sites, even on Election Day.

Again, for Monday, early voting starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

And come Election Day, the United Center will be a voting site for the first time ever.

CBS 2 has partnered with Electionland, a project from the non-profit news organization ProPublica, to track Election Day issues.

If you see an Election Day issues, you can text “vote” to 81380, use WhatsApp at 850-909-8683,try Facebook Messenger at m.me/electionland, or follow Electionland on Twitter.

If you are having trouble voting, Electionland also wants to hear from you.