CHICAGO (CBS) — The omnichannel commerce provider Radial plans to hire 400 new workers in Romeoville to help with increased e-commerce orders during the holiday season.

Responsibilities for the entry-level roles include sorting, packing, and shipping online orders.

Best of all, there will be opportunities to transition into a full-time position after the holidays.

Radial also emphasized the COVID-19 precautions it is taking, including temperature checks for anyone entering its facility, a requirement to wear masks at all times, adjustments to work layouts and technology enhancements for social distancing, and heightened hygiene and sanitation measures.

“The health and safety of our employees is Radial’s number one priority,” Eric Wohl, Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President at Radial, said in a news release. “We’ve always prided ourselves on our people-first approach, and we’ve built a culture where coworkers feel like family.

“This close-knit community is part of what historically has made us so successful at achieving peak season goals for our clients. When demand increases, our people work together to rise to the challenge,” he continued. “Our people-first workplace has been tested since COVID-19 hit, and I am deeply proud of how we’ve evolved our working environment to keep our strong community values intact while deepening safety measures. At Radial, we know we all have a role to play in following safety precautions, and everyone looks out for each other so we help keep our workplaces and communities safe.”

Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal position with radial can do so here.

