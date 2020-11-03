CHICAGO (CBS) — Democrat Marie Newman has won the 3rd Congressional District seat, topping Republican Mike Fricilone.

With 94.2 percent of the precincts reporting, Newman had 53 percent of the vote compared to 47 percent for Fricilone.

The 3rd District includes portions southwest of Chicago and Cook County. Some of those areas include Oak Lawn, Homer Glen, Lemont, Lockport, and Stickney.

Back in the March primary, Newman scored an upset in her second bid to defeat eight-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Illinois). A member of the Lipinski family has held that seat since 1983.

Newman, who owns her own marketing company, had said Lipinski is too conservative, especially on issues such as abortion, health care, and immigration; and has slammed him for his votes against Obamacare, and the DREAM Act to provide a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants.

Earlier this year, Lipinski was under fire for signing onto amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overturning Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood Illinois Action denounced Lipinksi for signing onto the amicus brief.

Fricilone, a member of the Will County Board since 2012, had characterized himself as offering “mainstream, common sense solutions,” and called Newman a socialist.

“Mike knows that we are in a unique time in our community. In November, for the first time in 15 years, we’ll be sending a new Congressperson to Washington. When Dan Lipinski lost his Primary Election, the community lost one of the most commonsense, bipartisan voices in Congress and replaced him with socialist Marie Newman. Marie Newman’s plans aren’t focused on the 3rd District, they are taken from the most extreme leftists in Washington,” Fricilone’s campaign website said.

