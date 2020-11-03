CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Democrats Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Mike Quigley, Danny Davis, Jan Schakowsky, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Bill Foster have all won reelection to U.S. House.

Garcia defeated Republican Jesus Solario with 81 percent of the vote, with 19.33 percent of the precincts reporting.

Rush topped Republican Philanise White with 72 percent of the vote, Kelly defeated Republican Theresa Raborn with 70.5 percent of the vote, and Schakowsky beat Republican Sargis Sangari with 67 percent of the vote.

Quigley captured 71 percent of the vote against Republican Tommy Hanson and Green Party candidate Wilda Thomas. Davis won 80 percent of the vote against Republican Craig Cameron and independent Tracy Jennings.

Krishnamoorthi won 70 percent of the vote against Libertarian Preston Nelson, and Foster topped Republican Rick Laib with 65 percent of the vote.

Garcia was elected two years ago, when longtime U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez lost the fire to go on after nearly 25 years in Congress.

Gutierrez anointed Garcia as his replacement for this Hispanic-majority District.

Garcia, who forced former Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff election in 2015, but ultimately lost. He previously served as a Cook County commissioner, Illinois state senator, and Chicago alderman.

Rush, a cofounder of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers in the 1960s, has served in Congress since 1992. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1999, but in later years endorsed Daley. Rush also survived a challenge to his congressional seat from then-state Sen. Barack Obama in 2000.

Before arriving in Congress, Rush served as a Chicago alderman.

Kelly was elected to Congress in a special election in 2013, after Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. resigned shortly after being reelected.

Schakowsky has served in Congress since 1999, succeeding the late Rep. Sidney Yates.

Quigley was elected to Congress in a special 2009 election after Emanuel left to become President Obama’s chief of staff. Before that, Quigley had served since 1998 as a Cook County commissioner.

Davis was elected to Congress in 1996. Previously, he served as a Cook County commissioner and before that as a Chicago alderman for 11 years. He ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1991 mayoral primary.

Krishnamoorthi was elected to Congress in 2016, replacing Tammy Duckworth when she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Foster was first elected to Congress in the 14th Congressional District in 2008 after former House Speaker Dennis Hastert resigned. Foster lost is bid for reelection to Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren in 2010, but moved from Geneva to Naperville and was elected from the 11th Congressional District in 2012.

