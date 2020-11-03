CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Tuesday announced 2,951 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 50 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 188,066 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,199, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 240 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 188,066
🔹 Total deaths: 4,199
🔹 Tests administered:2,995,343
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) November 3, 2020
So far, 1,733,575 tests have been reported for unique individuals, up from 1,722,842 on Monday. A total of 2,995,343 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health is offering free drive-thru testing at the following locations Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Martinsville
Morgan County Fairgrounds
1749 Hospital Dr.
Wabash
Wabash Testing Clinic
1360 Manchester Ave.
West Lafayette
White Horse Christian Center
1780 Cumberland Ave.
To find other Indiana testing sites, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.