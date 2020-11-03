CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after police said a driver reversed and pinned him in the Gold Coast.
Two people were arrested.
At 4:04 p.m., officers tried to pull over a car at Maple and State streets. Police said the car had previously been reported stolen.
When officers walked up, the man driving the car reversed and pinned officer, causing an injury to his lower leg, police said.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police said.
The male driver and a female passenger were taken into custody, police said. A weapon was also recovered.
Area Three detectives were investigating late Tuesday.
