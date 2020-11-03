CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert won a Gold Glove on Tuesday, the first rookie in team history to win that honor. On the North Side, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Javier Baez also won Gold Gloves.

It’s the fourth time Rizzo has won the award, and the first time Baez has won.

Robert, 23, is the fifth outfielder in White Sox history to win a Gold Glove, joining Ken Berry (1970), Tommie Agee (1966), Jim Landis (1961-64) and Minnie Miñoso (1957, ’60).

Robert posted a .994 fielding percentage in center field in 2020, committing one error in 154 chances, and he led all American League outfielders in total chances and ranked sixth overall in defensive WAR (1.0).

“I have always dreamed of winning a Gold Glove, so this is a dream come true. I joked around this season with Yolmer Sánchez about the possibility of winning it one day and being a Gold Glover like him,” Robert said in a statement. “I felt happy with my defense, but I know I can do more and be better. I have to thank Daryl Boston because he helped me adjust to the big leagues and taught me to take better advantage of my defensive skills. This award is a motivation for me.”

Robert also is a candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, which will be announced on Nov. 9.

In addition to Robert, catchers Yasmani Grandal and James McCann, second baseman Danny Mendick and third baseman Yoán Moncada were White Sox finalists for the Gold Glove award.

Rizzo posted a .998 fielding percentage at first base, committing one error in 463 chances.

Baez posted a .968 fielding percentage at shortstop, with eight errors in 253 chances.

Cubs pitchers Alec Mills and Kyle Hendricks, catcher Willson Contreras, second baseman Nico Hoerner, and right fielder Jason Heyward also were Cubs finalists for the Gold Glove.