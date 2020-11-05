#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.

NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Bears Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; In-Person Football Activities Paused, Practice CanceledThe Chicago Bears reported Thursday that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rowdy Gaines: 'Team USA Swimming Has Been #1 In The World Since 1956, No Other Sport Can Claim That Excellence'The Hall of Fame swimmer discusses the International Swimming League and explains why Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer of all-time.

Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky Sidelined By Shoulder Injury Suffered In Lone Play Against SaintsMitchell Trubisky's brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears' former starting quarterback.

Bears Place Offensive Lineman Bobby Massie On IR, Germain Ifedi And Jason Spriggs On COVID ListThe Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week.